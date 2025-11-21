Recall petition approved against Alberta UCP MLA Nolan Dyck

A third United Conservative Party (UCP) member of Alberta’s legislature is now facing a recall petition.Nolan Dyck, elected in 2023 as the MLA for Grande Prairie, is the subject of a petition alleging he has failed to represent his constituents and has been unresponsive to public concerns.Dyck won the Grande Prairie riding with 63.9% of the 15,712 votes cast in the 2023 provincial election.Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer, Gordon McClure, has confirmed that the petition is official and meets all of the requirements of section 3(1) of the Recall Act.The recall petition, submitted by Casey Klein, cites Dyck’s support for the government’s use of the Notwithstanding Clause in October to force striking teachers back to work, which she says disregards workers’ rights.“Nolan Dyck is not listening to the people of Grande Prairie. He has consistently followed the UCP party line instead of representing our community's concerns,” the petition reads.“Nolan is inaccessible to the public, ignoring emails, responding with form letters, and refusing phone calls. In meetings, he defends government decisions rather than listening, dismisses concerns, avoids accountability, and directs people to file FOIP requests for information he will not provide.“As well, Nolan's support for using the Notwithstanding Clause to restrict teachers' rights to strike blatantly disregards workers' rights. Our community needs an MLA who listens and engages respectfully with their constituents.”.RECALL NICOLAIDES: Good faith petition or political conspiracy?.In his member statement, Dyck defended his record, shooting back that he had promised Grande Prairie residents safer communities, lower taxes, and a strong economy when he was elected.“Every vote I cast in the legislature — whether supporting government or opposition measures — directly advances these priorities,” Dyck said.“I am fully committed to being accessible to all 46,000 constituents. For example, I met Casey Klein in person on August 25 and responded to her multiple emails within three business days. It is my profound honour to advocate for Grande Prairie every day and remain steadfast in fulfilling the promises I made when I was elected.”Klein previously told the Daily Herald Tribune that Dyck has refused to engage with constituents, and even refused their phone calls, resorting to form replies.“Nolan Dyck chose power over principle and betrayed the working class,” Klein said.“When leaders stop listening, citizens have every right to use the tools available to demand accountability.”This is the third recall petition approved against a UCP MLA, following efforts targeting Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides (Calgary-Bow) and Angela Pitt (Airdrie-East). Both of them have dismissed the petitions as politically motivated.Signature collection will now run from Nov. 22, 2025, to Feb. 19, 2026.The number of signatures needed for a successful recall is 9,427 — 60% of the total votes in the Grande Prairie riding during the most recent election.