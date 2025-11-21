News

Recall petition approved against Alberta UCP MLA Nolan Dyck

Grande Prairie resident Casey Klein's recall petition against UCP MLA Nolan Dyck has been approved by Elections Alberta.
Grande Prairie resident Casey Klein's recall petition against UCP MLA Nolan Dyck has been approved by Elections Alberta. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Demetrios Nicolaides
Nolan Dyck
Elections Alberta
Recall Petition
Angela Pitt
Gordon McClure

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news