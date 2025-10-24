Recall petition launched against Calgary-Bow MLA Demetrios Nicolaides

Elections Alberta has approved the province’s first-ever recall petition under the Recall Act, targeting Calgary-Bow MLA and Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides.Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure confirmed that the petition application, submitted by Jennifer Yeremiy, met the legal requirements outlined in section 3(1) of the Recall Act. Written notice of approval was issued October 14 to Nicolaides, Premier Danielle Smith, Speaker Ric McIver, and the applicant.The recall petition officially launched Thursday and will run until January 21, 2026. Yeremiy and registered canvassers now have 90 days to gather 16,006 signatures — representing 60% of the 26,676 ballots cast in the riding during the 2023 provincial election.To sign, individuals must be eligible electors residing in Calgary-Bow for at least 3 months prior to signing. Each signature must be collected in person by a registered canvasser who lives in the riding and has sworn an affidavit confirming the eligibility of signatories. Digital or online signatures are not accepted.If the petition meets the threshold and passes verification, Elections Alberta will publish the results within a week of completion.This marks the first time Albertans will test the Recall Act since it became law, a measure the UCP government introduced as a democratic accountability tool allowing voters to remove elected officials before the next election.Both Yeremiy’s statement and Nicolaides’ response are posted on the Elections Alberta website under Current Recall Petitions.Nicolaides, as Education Minister, has been involved with the Alberta Teachers' Association in a bitter strike this month.