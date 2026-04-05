Recall petition surges after MP defections spark voter backlash in Canada

CALGARY — A growing number of Canadians are demanding the power to fire Members of Parliament who switch parties mid-term, as a new House petition calls for recall elections in the wake of multiple high-profile defections.According to Blacklock's Reporter, the proposal comes after four MPs crossed the floor in just five months, triggering backlash from voters who say their ballots are being disregarded.The latest petition, E-7315, sponsored by Conservative MP Vincent Ho (Richmond Hill South), urges Parliament to pass legislation allowing constituents to launch recall petitions against MPs who leave their caucus to join another party.“Allow voters to determine their representation,” the petition states.Under the proposal, any MP who defects would automatically face a recall process in their riding. Electors would have 90 days to gather signatures equal to at least 20% of the total votes cast in the previous federal election to trigger a by-election.The issue has gained traction following the defection of MP Michael Ma (Markham-Unionville), whose move helped spark tens of thousands of signatures demanding reform. In his riding, a recall would require 10,747 signatures — 20% of the 53,733 votes cast in 2025. Ma won the seat by just 1,922 votes..Former Tory turncoat Michael Ma says he decided to join Liberals day of floor crossing.Petitioners argue voters choose candidates based on party affiliation, and that switching parties mid-term undermines that choice.“A Member of Parliament crossing the floor to join a different party significantly alters the representation chosen by the electorate without providing voters the opportunity to reconsider that choice,” the petition reads.They warn such moves erode trust in the system and weaken democratic accountability, calling for a formal mechanism to hold MPs responsible.A separate petition, E-7025, sponsored by Conservative MP Lianne Rood (Middlesex-London), goes even further.It proposes automatic by-elections for any MP who changes parties and has already drawn 53,044 signatures — the highest of any active petition before Parliament.The controversy follows a string of defections to the Liberal caucus, including New Democrat Lori Idlout (Nunavut) on March 10, Conservative Matt Jeneroux (Edmonton Riverbend) on February 18, Ma on December 11, and Chris d’Entremont (Acadie-Annapolis) on November 3.The timing is politically significant as the Liberals are eyeing upcoming by-elections in Scarborough Southwest, University–Rosedale and Terrebonne.Wins in two of the three could hand the party its first working majority since 2019.“We take nothing for granted,” Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon said previously.