Recall petitions targeting Smith, two UCP cabinet ministers approved

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has become the latest United Conservative Party (UCP) member to have a citizen’s recall petition issued against her, as part of a growing movement aimed at removing elected officials from office.On Wednesday, Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer, Gordon McClure, approved recall petitions for Smith (Brooks-Medicine Hat), as well as for Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz (Calgary-Shaw) and Technology Minister Nate Glubish (Strathcona-Sherwood Park).These three additions bring the total number of provincial representatives facing recall efforts to 20 UCP MLAs and one NDP MLA.In a letter to McClure in response to the recall petition, which was filed against her on Dec. 3, Smith stated that “it is an honour to serve the people of Brooks-Medicine Hat.”“I regularly make myself available to meet with constituents, and I routinely host town halls across my riding,” she wrote.“I’m proud to serve the people of Brooks-Medicine Hat, and I use the feedback I hear from all of you to help inform all decisions, big or small, that our government makes.”Smith cited her government’s work on projects such as the JBS-Highway 873 connection, new and modernized schools for the town of Brooks, and health facility upgrades in both Brooks and the city of Medicine Hat.The petition against Smith, submitted by Brooks-Medicine Hat resident Heather Van Snick, stated that the premier “does not live in our community, has no meaningful history here, and has shown little effort to understand the people she was elected to represent.”.Four more recall petitions approved in Alberta, including first one for NDP.It further criticizes Smith for advancing policies that “weaken public services and promote privatization,” despite having access to knowledgeable local experts and frontline professionals in her riding.In her own statement, Schulz said that the recall petition against her was “unwarranted.”“My constituency office — and the dedicated employees who work for me — take pride in being responsive to constituents as a core duty,” Schulz wrote, stressing that she has advanced key initiatives while in office, such as “strengthening support for families and children” and “championing environmental stewardship.”Glubish’s statement said that he respects the recall process and a constituent’s right to disagree, emphasizing that he looks forward to defending his record as an MLA and minister.“I remain dedicated to serving Strathcona-Sherwood with integrity and diligence, for as long as voters choose to entrust me with this position,” he wrote.In Smith’s riding, signatures can be collected between Dec. 11 and March 10, 2026.To trigger a recall vote against the premier, petitioners must gather 12,070 signatures — equal to 60% of the votes cast in the most recent provincial election in Brooks-Medicine Hat.