Scott Moe Oct 27 2022

Scott Moe 

 Image by Christopher Oldcorn

Saskatchewan government is spending a record $297 million in municipalities through the Municipal Revenue Sharing Program (MRSP) for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which Premier Scott Moe announced at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities meeting.

The MRSP benefits municipalities and “local priorities” across the province.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

"it helps municipal governments support and plan for local priorities in their communities" Just like Moe helped them plan during the plandemic..... Moe needs to Go

