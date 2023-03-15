Saskatchewan government is spending a record $297 million in municipalities through the Municipal Revenue Sharing Program (MRSP) for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which Premier Scott Moe announced at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities meeting.
The MRSP benefits municipalities and “local priorities” across the province.
"Saskatchewan’s municipal revenue sharing program is nation-leading, and as a predictable funding source, it helps municipal governments support and plan for local priorities in their communities,” said Moe.
"This new record provincial investment will benefit both rural and urban communities and keep our great province strong.”
The $297 million is a 13% increase over the current year and a 134% increase from the 2007-08 fiscal year.
The previous MRSP record was in 2020-21, with $278 million.
The average annual provincial funding for the previous five years was $261 million.
Including the $297 million announcement, the Sask Party government allocated nearly $4 billion in MRSP provincial funding since forming the government.
More details will be announced in the upcoming provincial budget on March 22.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
"it helps municipal governments support and plan for local priorities in their communities" Just like Moe helped them plan during the plandemic..... Moe needs to Go
