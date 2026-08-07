Record 36 impaired drivers caught at Sunfest music festival in B.C.

BC Highway Patrol recorded an unprecedented 36 impaired-driving offences during the Sunfest Country Music Festival, more than triple last year's total and prompting a senior officer to condemn what he called "outrageously poor decision-making."Highway patrol officers conducted enforcement around Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island from July 30 to Aug. 2 as crowds attended the annual country music festival.Police issued nine 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions after drivers allegedly registered a "fail" on an approved alcohol screening device.Another 19 motorists received three-day prohibitions after registering in the "warn" range, while six received 24-hour suspensions, typically associated with suspected drug-impaired driving.Two Learner or Novice drivers received 12-hour suspensions for having drugs or alcohol in their systems.The combined 36 impaired-driving offences set a new record for enforcement around Sunfest.Police recorded 11 impaired-driving offences at the festival in 2025 and 25 in 2024, which had previously been the record."To say that I'm concerned would be an understatement," said Insp. Adam Tallboy, officer in charge of BC Highway Patrol on Vancouver Island."This increase shows outrageously poor decision-making. If you can't have fun without doing the minimal planning required to avoid impaired driving, you don't deserve to drive."Police also issued 153 violation tickets, primarily for offences under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act, and impounded six vehicles for excessive speeding.BC Highway Patrol said the sharp increase in impaired-driving enforcement demonstrates some motorists continue to disregard the risks and consequences of driving after consuming alcohol or drugs..The results will lead to increased enforcement at future public events, police warned."After seeing these high impairment numbers from Sunfest, motorists can expect to see even more check stops," Tallboy said."We will use whatever legal tools we have to improve this situation, and we expect better decisions from drivers."BC Highway Patrol said motorists can also expect increased use of Mandatory Alcohol Screening.Under the measure, police can require any lawfully stopped driver to provide a breath sample even when an officer has no specific suspicion the motorist has consumed alcohol.