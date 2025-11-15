Record-breaking crowds flock to Alberta heritage sites this summer

Alberta’s museums and historic sites smashed attendance records this summer, drawing more than 603,000 visitors between May and August — a 7% increase from last year and the highest total ever recorded.The surge in attendance reflects growing public enthusiasm for exploring Alberta’s history and culture, according to the province. To keep up with demand, the Alberta government said it will spend $51 million through Budget 2025 to expand and improve heritage facilities across the province.“Our incredible provincial museums and historic sites ensure Alberta’s story continues to inspire pride at home and spark curiosity around the world,” said Tanya Fir, Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women. “This summer’s record-breaking crowds prove that people everywhere want to experience the history and spirit that makes Alberta so special.”.Exhibits such as the Royal Tyrrell Museum’s Breakthroughs, which showcased rare local fossil finds, and the Reynolds Museum’s Making Tracks, featuring giant tracked machines, drew strong crowds. At Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump, a new display created in partnership with Piikani knowledge keepers and the Canadian Museum of History added a fresh perspective to Alberta’s indigenous heritage.The Royal Alberta Museum’s Orcas: Our Shared Future exhibition proved a major draw, attracting more than 112,000 visitors during its six-month run. “It’s been wonderful to see so many visitors engaging with our exhibitions, galleries and programs, and making the museum a part of their summer,” said executive director Meaghan Patterson.Events also played a key role in the record turnout. The Reynolds Museum’s Ultimate Car Show welcomed 5,400 visitors in July — its biggest crowd yet — and the Royal Alberta Museum’s summer camps sold out most sessions.The Royal Tyrrell Museum and the Frank Slide Interpretive Centre both celebrated 40th anniversaries this year, marking the milestones with free admission and special programming.From motorbike rallies to heritage camps for kids, Alberta’s cultural attractions offered something for everyone this summer. The government says it remains committed to supporting these world-class sites, which not only share the province’s story but also fuel local tourism and economic growth.