Record number of ballots cast abroad signals surge in international voting for next election

More than 57,000 Canadians living abroad cast ballots in the 2025 federal election, setting a new record, according to an Elections Canada memo, and officials warn that number could rise sharply in the next federal vote.Blacklock's Reporter sayas Elections Canada reported that 101,690 mail-in ballots were sent to foreign addresses last year, a dramatic increase from just 15,603 in 2015. Of those, 57,440 were returned and counted, reflecting growing demand for special ballot voting kits among Canadians living outside the country. “Electors who live outside Canada can apply to have their name added to the International Register of Electors at any time,” the memo explained, noting applicants must be Canadian citizens, at least 18 years old, and have previously resided in Canada. Registered international voters automatically receive a ballot kit when an election is called.However, the agency also acknowledged administrative issues, reporting that 658 ballots were mistakenly sent to electors without foreign addresses. “We will take necessary steps to ensure that automated preventive measures are in place before the next election,” the memo said..The surge in overseas ballots is expected to grow with the passage of Bill C-3 last November, which grants citizenship to the grandchildren of Canadians living abroad. The legislation followed a 2023 Ontario Supreme Court ruling that struck down limits on citizenship for second-generation Canadians abroad. Elections Canada estimates the bill could affect roughly 115,000 people over the next five years.The total number of Canadians living abroad remains uncertain. A 2022 Statistics Canada study put the figure between 4 million and 5.5 million, citing incomplete administrative data and limited information on the diaspora. “[Very] little data are available on Canadians living abroad,” testified Laurent Martel, director of StatsCan’s Centre for Demography, before a Senate committee in February.Elections officials say these trends will place increased demands on their international voting operations, as more Canadians overseas seek to participate in federal elections.