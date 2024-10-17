Record number of British Columbians take part in advance voting

A record number of British Columbians have opted to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.Over one million people took to the polls on the six days of advance voting, more than any other contest in the history of the province.According to Elections BC, a total of 1,001,331 British Columbians took advantage of advance voting. With 3,550,017 registered voters as of October 7, that means nearly one in 3.5 cast their ballots before Election Day.Advance voting began on Thursday October 10 and ended on Wednesday October 16, with polling stations now preparing for the big day, Saturday October 19. Between October 10 and 13, an average of 150,000 people showed up per day. After the Thanksgiving break, however, those numbers shot up, with 181,669 taking part on October 15 and a whopping 222,907 the following day.Data showed that voters on Vancouver Island were most eager to vote in advance, with Saanich North and the Islands, Courtney-Comox, and Oak Bay-Gordon Head recording 18,277, 18,173 and 16,315 ballots already cast, respectively. The Island ridings of Victoria-Beacon Hill, Esquimalt-Colwood and Ladysmith-Oceanside were next highest, with 15,992, 15,751, and 15,655 ballots cast, respectively..Those who have not yet registered to vote can do so when they cast their ballots. To find your nearest voting place, click HERE.