record number of journalist in jail

In total, 533 journalists are being held in connection with their work as of December 1. This was 13.4% higher than last year’s figure.

A record number of journalists are currently detained worldwide, according to the annual round-up of violence and abuses against journalists, published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

"The number of those killed has increased again this year, to 57, while 65 journalists are being held hostage and 49 are missing," RSF stated.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

