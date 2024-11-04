Records show Algerian boxer Imane Khelif indeed has XY chromosomes — and a ‘micropenis’

Controversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won a gold medal in women’s boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has been proven to possess XY chromosomes and male parts. A French journalist in the aftermath of the Paris Games obtained a copy of a 2023 medical report that states Khelif has the male chromosomes, male testosterone levels, testacles and a micropenis. As reported by Reduxx, endocrinologists Soumaya Fedala and Jacques Young state Khelif has a sexual development disorder that exclusively affects males, called 5-alpha reductase deficiency. The deficiency prevents a male baby’s sexual organs to develop fully, and they are thereby occasionally listed female at birth. .Djaffar Ait Aoudia, the journalist who acquired Khelif’s medical records, reported Khelif had undergone an MRI that showed he has no uterus, but does have “internal testicles and a micropenis resembling an enlarged clitoris.”Also conducted was a chromosome test, which confirmed Khelif has a male genetic makeup. The records suggest a possibility Khelif comes from parents who were related by blood..Gender bending Imane Khelif wins gold medal in 66-kg women’s boxing .During the Olympic frenzy this summer, Khelif’s coach, Georges Cazorla, confirmed the boxer had been disqualified from the 2023 women’s boxing World Championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA) due to a “chromosome problem.”.WATCH: IBA doubles down on boxers' 'ineligibility' as Khelif, Lin secure medals. The IBA confirmed multiple times this past August that Khelif had failed several chromosomal tests — but was roadblocks from releasing the results by the Algerian Olympic Committee, which insisted it was perfectly suitable for Khelif to compete against women.The International Olympic Committee at the time said anyone who questioned Khelif’s qualification in women’s boxing was a bigot on a “witchhunt.”.WATCH: Olympic boxer Khelif names Trump, Musk in online hate lawsuit over biological sex controversy