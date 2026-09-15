Records show Anand approved Canadian military training for Chinese PLA troops

Foreign Minister Anita Anand approved Canadian Armed Forces personnel training members of China’s People’s Liberation Army while she served as defence minister in 2023, according to newly released Access To Information records.The documents also show military officials discussed how to publicly characterize the training, with officers warning colleagues against claiming there was no confirmation Canadian personnel would directly train Chinese troops.“We know we will be training and we have Minister of National Defence approval to do so,” one officer wrote.The records were obtained by Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West), chair of the Commons government operations committee.Three Canadian Armed Forces specialists participated in Exercise Khaan Quest in Mongolia from June 19 to July 2, 2023. Anand was minister of national defence at the time.A June 16, 2023, draft memo titled Media Response Line: Exercise Khaan Quest 2023 said Anand had approved Canadian participation in training personnel attending the multinational military exercise.According to the memo, one Canadian Armed Forces member participated in the command post portion of the exercise, which used simulated forces to test command staff and communications between headquarters.Two other Canadian military specialists in countering improvised explosive devices participated in field exercises, providing training and mentoring to participants.“Training and mentoring provided by the Canadian Armed Forces contributes to military-to-military relationships, improves interoperability and military readiness while increasing understanding,” the memo said.The documents indicate officials initially considered telling reporters there was no confirmation Canadian troops would directly train members of the Chinese military.“Is the Canadian Armed Forces training members of the People’s Liberation Army as part of the exercise?” the proposed media response asked.“There is no confirmation that Canadian Armed Forces will be directly training PLA personnel at this time,” read the proposed answer..Military officers objected to the wording.“That is not true,” one officer wrote. “We know we will be training.”Another officer said the reference to there being no confirmation of direct PLA training was removed because it was inaccurate.“Removed reference about ‘no confirmation that Canadian Armed Forces will train People’s Liberation Army’ as that is not true,” the officer wrote. “We know we will be training and we have Minister of National Defence approval to do so.”Anand did not publicly comment on the PLA training at the time. She was moved from National Defence to become president of the Treasury Board about three weeks after Exercise Khaan Quest ended.The 2023 exercise came less than three years after controversy erupted over plans for Chinese troops to participate in winter military training in Canada.Rebel News obtained Access To Information records in 2020 showing the Canadian Embassy in Beijing had invited Chinese troops to attend winter survival exercises at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa in Ontario.The Department of National Defence ultimately cancelled the invitation, citing security concerns.Ian Shugart, then deputy foreign minister, warned at the time against abruptly reducing military contacts with Beijing.“Any decision by Canada to reduce or cut ties should be carefully considered to avoid sending any unhelpful or unintended messages,” Shugart wrote.“There is still a desire to maintain an ongoing relationship with China while recognizing and managing the risk,” he added.