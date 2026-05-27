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Records show Carney spent more than Trudeau on luxury in-flight meals

“Carney spent more money on airplane food during three trips than the average family will spend on groceries in a decade,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Mark Carney
Mark Carney
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Franco Terrazzano
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Western Standard
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