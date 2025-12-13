Records show feds boosted travel spending despite pledge to cut costs

Most federal agencies increased their travel spending last year despite a government pledge to cut those costs by 15%, newly released records reveal. Blacklock's Reporter says the findings directly contradict former finance minister Chrystia Freeland’s 2023 promise that Ottawa would rein in expenses as proof it was “fiscally responsible.”An Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons found that of 105 departments and agencies subject to the travel directive, fewer than half — just 51 — actually reduced spending. Overall federal travel costs climbed past $1.3 billion. The figures were disclosed in response to a question from Conservative MP Vincent Ho, who asked for the total amount spent on travel, hospitality and conferences.Freeland had insisted in 2023 that savings would come from government operations and were “eminently obtainable.” She said it was “really important to be a fiscally responsible government.”.The records paint a different picture. The Privy Council Office hiked its travel spending 17% to $5.5 million. Officials claimed the increase was due to the nature of PCO work despite supposedly working to reduce discretionary trips. Foreign Affairs boosted its travel costs even higher, increasing spending 42% to $109.1 million while refusing to detail any reduction measures.Several agencies insisted they were following the directive even as their spending surged. The Copyright Board doubled travel costs to $29,966 while saying it was only prioritizing “essential trips.” The Federal Bridge Corporation said it was “rigorously following corporate policy” although its spending jumped 26%. The Veterans Review and Appeal Board said it cut travel by holding more online hearings, yet its expenses soared 66% to $644,899..Only one agency, the Great Lakes Pilotage Authority, admitted it didn’t follow the directive at all. It reported no reduction measures and increased travel spending 73% to $205,275.Parliament’s own Budget Office mocked the government’s promise when it was first made. Then-parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux told senators in 2023 that Ottawa routinely announces such cuts without delivering. “If we followed all these commitments throughout the years the Ottawa airport should be closed by now,” said Giroux. “It’s still open.”