Records show human rights commission staff feared for safety after trying to cancel Christmas

Canadian Human Rights Commission staff reported they feared for their safety after denouncing Christmas as a racist celebration “grounded in Canada’s history of colonialism.”Access to Information records obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter disclose an internal report on “religious intolerance” written by a staffer after the commission in 2023 provoked an uproar in Parliament for the report that proclaimed Christmas should be cancelled. The commission redacted the author’s name on the 314-page document due to an Access to Information policy that states “the head of a government institution may refuse to disclose any record requested that contains information the disclosure of which could reasonably be expected to threaten the safety of individuals.” No specific threats were detailed.The religious intolerance paper was two years in the making. The anonymous staffer’s Policy, Research and International Division of the commission “began working in mid 2021 on a discussion paper on religious intolerance,” said the report. An internal federal memo acknowledged the report as “intended to be a public resource acknowledging this issue in Canada and giving a very high level overview.” The discussion paper was further vetted by a “network of stakeholders for advancing racial equality” and a “Decolonization and Anti-Racism Consultation Committee” prior to publication. None questioned the Christmas reference, which identified Christmas as a discriminatory practice since it observed Jesus’ birth. “Discrimination against religious minorities in Canada is grounded in Canada’s history of colonialism,” said the paper. “This history manifests itself in present day systemic religious discrimination. An obvious example is statutory holidays in Canada.”“Statutory holidays related to Christianity including Christmas and Easter are the only Canadian statutory holidays linked to religious holy days. As a result non-Christians may need to request special accommodation to observe their holy days.”“Great job! It’s not an easy subject for sure and I think you’ve done well. I really like it!”Tabatha Tranquilla, director of policy, wrote in an internal email in praise of the unnamed author. Other managers also praised the report. “Super clear and informative! Well done!” wrote Ian Fine, executive director. “Congrats to all for getting these important materials into final form!” wrote Human Rights Commissioner Charlotte-Anne Malischewski. Other Commission executives called the report “a great paper,” “a fantastic resource” with “an educational tone.”The Commons last November 30 however unanimously passed a Bloc Québécois motion condemning the religious intolerance discussion paper. “It is still incredible we have to remind people Christmas is not discriminatory,” said Bloc House Leader Alain Therrien. The motion asked that parliament “denounce the comments of the Canadian Human Rights Commission,” “denounce any attempt at polarization” over Christmas and “unite during this Christmas period.” The House roared its approval amid shouts of “Merry Christmas!”