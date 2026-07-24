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Records show Ottawa waived reporting requirements on $12.1M Kamloops residential school grant

Kamloops Residential School
Kamloops Residential SchoolWS Files
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Cdnpoli
Kamloops Residential School
Rosanne Casimir
Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation
Sen. Scott Tannas
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