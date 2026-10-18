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Records show Trudeau-appointed Islamophobia representative assisted Crown prosecutors in criminal cases

Amira Elghawaby
Amira ElghawabyWS Files
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Cdnpoli
Sean Fraser
Canadian Heritage
Hate Crimes
National Council Of Canadian Muslims
Amira Elghawaby
Toronto Central Crown Attorney's Office
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