The recovery of millions in subsidies sunk into a failed vaccine factory is not an immediate priority, says Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.
According to Blacklock's Reporter, cabinet approved $173 million for construction of a Medicago Inc. plant in the Health minister’s Québec City riding.
“The priority is to save jobs because there are families who are affected and who have had very bad news,” Champagne told reporters. “You will understand this is the number one priority.”
“So the $173 million?” asked a reporter.
“I would say that’s not the main focus today,” replied Champagne.
“Will Canada recoup some of the investments you have in Medicago?” asked a reporter.
“The priority is really the jobs,” replied Champagne.
Medicago’s Japanese parent company Mitsubishi Chemical Group announced Friday it was winding up Québec operations with the loss of some 600 jobs.
The Department of Industry approved subsidies three years ago to build a Québec City plant.
“I have the privilege of having Medicago in my riding,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told the Commons in 2021.
“Medicago belongs to Mitsubishi,” said Champagne.
“I spoke to the president. We spoke with the president of Mitsubishi in Japan. Clearly they intend to respect all the commitments they have to the Government of Canada.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the time said the project was symbolic of federal pandemic management, “a testament to Canada’s commitment to evidence-based solutions to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
“As we continue to safely restart our economy we will do whatever it takes to protect Canadians from COVID-19 and build a country that is healthier and safer for everyone,” said Trudeau.
Federal departments signed advance purchase agreements for up to 76 million doses of Medicago vaccines once production was underway. No shipments were ever delivered. Terms of the Medicago contract were not disclosed. The auditor general in a report last Dec. 6, COVID-19 Vaccines, said prices for all manufacturers averaged about $30 per dose.
“The priority is to find a way to preserve those jobs,” said Champagne. “Indeed we are talking to various partners. It’s a relatively complex situation, you will understand.”
“Everyone is trying to see who could be the industrial partner precisely because we know in Québec City we have that talent, the technology, the intellectual property and certainly that is what we are doing right now,” said Champagne.
“Surely your officials and others saw some problems coming,” said a reporter.
“Different people thought they could produce a COVID-19 vaccine, but there came a time, to your point, where everyone realized we need to move on,” replied Champagne.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(6) comments
Why aren't jobs in AB ever a priority?
"$173 million for construction of a Medicago Inc. plant in the Health minister’s Québec City riding."
This was sold as a "made in Canada" solution to vaccine supplies in 2020. There was a Canadian company that wanted to expand their facility to make vaccines, but the Feds gave the investment funds to Mitsubishi, a foreign company. I wonder who's palms were greased? It's good that the facility is gone, but it's another waste of taxpayer funds.
So let’s ignore the wasteful spending and cover it up with 600 job loss. Perhaps they could just transition. There are good paying jobs in the Alberta oil patch.
Justin Trudeau used the phrase "there is no business case to sell Canadian natural gas to Germany" Well the evidence has shown time and again that Trudeau is clueless when it comes to assessing business. Trudeau's cannabis business is failing, Trudeau's infrastructure bank is failing, and now Trudeau's medical vaccine manufacturing is another Trudeau failure.
klaus schwab's minions strike again.
