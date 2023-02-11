Vaccine dose
The recovery of millions in subsidies sunk into a failed vaccine factory is not an immediate priority, says Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, cabinet approved $173 million for construction of a Medicago Inc. plant in the Health minister’s Québec City riding.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Goose
Goose

Why aren't jobs in AB ever a priority?

Goose
Goose

"$173 million for construction of a Medicago Inc. plant in the Health minister’s Québec City riding."

kmb
kmb

This was sold as a "made in Canada" solution to vaccine supplies in 2020. There was a Canadian company that wanted to expand their facility to make vaccines, but the Feds gave the investment funds to Mitsubishi, a foreign company. I wonder who's palms were greased? It's good that the facility is gone, but it's another waste of taxpayer funds.

rlevandosky
rlevandosky

So let’s ignore the wasteful spending and cover it up with 600 job loss. Perhaps they could just transition. There are good paying jobs in the Alberta oil patch.

Vince_403
Vince_403

Justin Trudeau used the phrase "there is no business case to sell Canadian natural gas to Germany" Well the evidence has shown time and again that Trudeau is clueless when it comes to assessing business. Trudeau's cannabis business is failing, Trudeau's infrastructure bank is failing, and now Trudeau's medical vaccine manufacturing is another Trudeau failure.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

klaus schwab's minions strike again.

