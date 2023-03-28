Canmore

Canmore

 Photo by Myke Thomas, Western Standard

Recreational property values in most areas of Canada are predicted to decline in 2023, with one exception, according to a new Royal LePage report, compiled by results of a survey of Royal LePage realtors across the country.

Overall, Royal LePage expects single-family home values to drop .5%, with similar properties in Quebec and Ontario taking the biggest hits, falling 8% and 5% respectively.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.