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RED CARD: Federal ministers, staff accepted free FIFA World Cup tickets as taxpayers paid $1.07 billion

Mark Carney (center) raising the World Cup story, Gianni Infantino (right)
Mark Carney (center) raising the World Cup story, Gianni Infantino (right)Mark Carney
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