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'RED DAWN': Wainwright bartender describes eerie sight of soldiers parachuting into town

A day after an unprecedented disaster at the local military base, there is a surprising amount of normalcy in the small east-central Albertan town
The Wainwright Health Centre was apparently overrun after a mass casualty event following an accident during a live fire drill at CFB Wainwright
The Wainwright Health Centre was apparently overrun after a mass casualty event following an accident during a live fire drill at CFB WainwrightJackson Loy
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