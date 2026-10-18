'RED DAWN': Wainwright bartender describes eerie sight of soldiers parachuting into town

WAINWRIGHT — "It was like a scene from Red Dawn."That's how a Wainwright bartender described the scene as Canadian military personnel parachuted through night skies to the local health care centre.It took place following a disaster on the training fields at CFB Wainwright where seven soldiers were killed and dozens wounded after a fire swept over them."It gave me Red Dawn vibes," said the bartender, who asked to remain nameless, describing the scene of paratroopers being dropped onto the local high school's football field.Red Dawn was a 2012 flick that saw a group of teenagers look to save their town from an invasion of North Korean soldiers.He stated how he was working the closing shift the night of the incident, saying there was a non-stop procession of ambulances and emergency vehicles down the main street until around four in the morning.Noting that the hospital lacked a burn unit and only had "like three or four beds," he added that it was unsurprising that the small-town hospital was quickly overwhelmed during the mass-casualty event.Once those few beds were filled, the remaining injured had to be transported by helicopter to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, more than 200 kilometres away.As details about the incident continue to come out, as well as the identities of those who died, perhaps there will be more of a change in mood in the town, but, as of right now anyways, it appears that "stiff upper lip" that is so common in military towns is ever present here in WainwrightWhile the details of the incident are still being withheld by the government, the vibe in town, for lack of a better term, is surprisingly normal, on the face of it at least.With the exception of a full parking lot at the local hospital, it would appear like it's business as usual in Wainwright. Driving down the main drag it just feels like any other sleepy Sunday, albeit with many more ambulances on the street than I'd imagine would be typical.....more to come