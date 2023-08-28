Chris Scott

Chris Scott 

 Courtesy Scott Neufeld/CBC

A Red Deer judge dropped charges against Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott — more than two years after he was accused of disobeying COVID-19 restrictions. 

“Mr. Scott I will acquit you of the charges, you're free to go,” said Justice James Glass at a Monday hearing covered by CBC News.  

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

The WHOLE COVID SCAM was to INJECT the GENETIC PIOSON INTO YOUR VEINS.

IT IS ALL CRIMINAL.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Saw a couple in Elora, ON this past weekend in a convertible with masks on and we laughed. The driver said she has Covid and is out to get air. Laughable and sad at the same time as this is what we're up against.

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

The slimy obedient, paycheque-collecting RCMP thugs knew what they were doing was 110% wrong.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

The process is the punishment. This county is so far from whatever Confederation was. The country I was born in is dead and gone.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

About time. But who pays for pain and suffering.?

Report Add Reply
Jablonski
Jablonski

The RCMP seized all of his alcohol and padlocked his business. Costco did just fine. Line ups to get in. Liquour the plenty. Jason Kenney is pure scum.

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

Why were Artur Pawlowski charges not dropped?

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Where is the compensation for the shop keeper for destroying his business?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.