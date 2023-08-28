A Red Deer judge dropped charges against Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott — more than two years after he was accused of disobeying COVID-19 restrictions.
“Mr. Scott I will acquit you of the charges, you're free to go,” said Justice James Glass at a Monday hearing covered by CBC News.
The decision came after the Crown attorney invited the ruling after a recent court decision finding the orders were invalid because they were imposed in a way breaching Alberta’s Public Health Act.
A courtroom packed with Scott’s supporters erupted, clapping and cheering. Hugs and handshakes followed as he left it.
Scott decided to flout COVID-19 restrictions and open the Whistle Stop Cafe in 2021.
He said he received overwhelming support and daily visits from the RCMP. A few days after reopening, he received a ticket from the authorities.
He was ordered to make a court appearance a few months later. He faced sanctions ranging from a fine to imprisonment.
RCMP officers handcuffed and hauled away Scott in 2021 after 1,500 of his supporters protested the Alberta government’s lockdowns.
He was led through his parking lot to an RCMP vehicle where he was handcuffed and searched before being driven away.
It marked the end of a day which saw people turn out from across Alberta to protest restrictions which saw the RCMP seize all of Whistle Stop’s alcohol and padlock it after a dawn raid.
Crown attorney Peter Mackenzie invited Glass to acquit Scott because of the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta decision issued by Justice Barbara Romaine, which found the decision-making process in the Ingram case breached the Public Health Act.
"The submission by the Crown is that it's not going to carry on with the prosecution of this case as a result of the decision in Ingram," said Mackenzie.
"In that light, it's not a sustainable prosecution."
An Alberta Health Services lawyer said it "takes no position on Mr. Mackenzie's application."
The Court of King’s Bench ruled on Wednesday Alberta’s COVID-19 restrictions were invalid because they breached the Public Health Act.
The Alberta Crown Prosecutions Service (ACPS) said it has reviewed the decision in Ingram vs Alberta and has concluded there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction over Public Health Act charges involving the contravention of the disputed orders from the chief medical officer of health.
"Subsequently, ACPS will be taking appropriate steps to deal with these matters in due course," said the ACPS.
ACPS said 14 prosecutions, including the cases of Scott, GraceLife Church pastor James Coates, and No More Lockdowns Rodeo organizer Ty Northcott, remain before the courts.
Romaine found politicians made the final decision on Alberta’s COVID-19 restrictions instead of the chief medical officer of health, which is prohibited under the act.
The court action began in 2020 when a group of applicants, including Alberta gym owner Rebecca Ingram and two churches, filed a lawsuit arguing COVID-19 restrictions were contrary to the Alberta Bill of Rights and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Romaine said former Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made recommendations and implemented them, but it was cabinet which wielded the final decision-making power.
The Public Health Act does not allow for the chief medical officer of health to delegate her decision-making powers to politicians.
Even if the proper decision-making powers were in place, she said Alberta’s constitutional rights would not have been violated. She found any infringements on Albertans’ rights which did occur were demonstrably justified under the Charter because of the nature of the unprecedented public health emergency.
(8) comments
The WHOLE COVID SCAM was to INJECT the GENETIC PIOSON INTO YOUR VEINS.
IT IS ALL CRIMINAL.
Saw a couple in Elora, ON this past weekend in a convertible with masks on and we laughed. The driver said she has Covid and is out to get air. Laughable and sad at the same time as this is what we're up against.
The slimy obedient, paycheque-collecting RCMP thugs knew what they were doing was 110% wrong.
The process is the punishment. This county is so far from whatever Confederation was. The country I was born in is dead and gone.
About time. But who pays for pain and suffering.?
The RCMP seized all of his alcohol and padlocked his business. Costco did just fine. Line ups to get in. Liquour the plenty. Jason Kenney is pure scum.
Why were Artur Pawlowski charges not dropped?
Where is the compensation for the shop keeper for destroying his business?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.