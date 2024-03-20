Red Deer Mountie stabbed multiple times during violent arrest

A RCMP officer in Red Deer was taken to hospital after suffering numerous stabs wounds and during an arrest. Another officer was bitten.Red Deer RCMP were called to a stabbing at 4:36 p.m. in the vicinity of 50 Ave. and 52 St. Witnesses recounted that the victim had been assaulted by an unknown assailant who fled the scene after the attack. The victim sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital.All available RCMP resources were deployed to the area to tend to the victim and apprehend the suspect. Within minutes, officers located the suspect and attempted to make an arrest near 51 Ave. and 48 St. The suspect attempted to evade capture, prompting a pursuit by RCMP officers. During the arrest, the suspect stabbed one officer multiple times and bit another before being subdued and taken into custody.The injured officer, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, has been hospitalized and subsequently discharged after receiving medical treatment.Simultaneously, RCMP were alerted to another stabbing victim in the vicinity of 48 Ave. and 50 St. This victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, received medical treatment at the hospital, and has since been released.Red Deer resident Randall Andrew Cardinal, 34, has been charged with multiple offences including aggravated assault of a peace officer, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, among others. Cardinal appeared before a justice of the peace and has been remanded into custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer.Superintendent Glassford, Detachment Commander of the Red Deer RCMP, commended the officers' prompt response to the incident."Our officers were able to respond to this incident and locate the suspect in less than 10 minutes," Glassford said.