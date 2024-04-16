Red Deer RCMP bust stolen vehicle operation

The Red Deer RCMP Crime Reduction Team (CRT) has successfully executed a search warrant leading to the apprehension of two individuals.Collaborating with the Emergency Response Team, Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit, Auto Theft South, and members from Rocky Mountain House detachment, the Red Deer CRT conducted a search of a property located in Clearwater County on April 10.The operation yielded results, with officers recovering a total of 21 stolen vehicles, ranging from motorcycles, dirt bikes, trailers, trucks, SUVs, to even a boat. Additionally, 10 firearms were seized during the search.Mac Smith, aged 41, a resident of Clearwater County, faces a slew of charges including possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a probation order. Following a Judicial Interim Release Hearing, Smith was granted release by a Justice for the court on a release order. He is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Rocky Mountain House on May 1.April Sanford, aged 39, residing in Rocky Mountain House, also faces similar charges related to possession of stolen property and possession of a weapon obtained by crime. Sanford, however, was remanded into custody following a Judicial Interim Release Hearing. She is set to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Rocky Mountain House on the same date as Smith.Acting Red Deer RCMP commander, Insp. Heidi Ravenhill, commended the collaborative efforts of various RCMP units involved in the operation. Residents with information regarding property crime within Red Deer are encouraged to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200. For those wishing to remain anonymous, they can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by utilizing the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. Additionally, individuals can report crime online and access RCMP news and information by downloading the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.