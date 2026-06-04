Red Deer RCMP recover stolen vehicles, firearms in major multi-jurisdiction crime crackdown

A sweeping RCMP investigation spanning several central Alberta communities has resulted in multiple arrests, the recovery of stolen vehicles, the seizure of firearms and drug charges as police targeted what they describe as a network of property crime offenders.The investigation began April 17 when Red Deer RCMP's Crime Reduction Team launched a probe into possession of property obtained by crime. The operation quickly expanded into a multi-jurisdictional effort involving RCMP detachments and specialized units from across central Alberta, including Sylvan Lake, Sundre, Rocky Mountain House and Olds, along with police dog services, Alberta RCMP Air Services and the Real Time Operations Centre.The first major breakthrough came April 22 when investigators tracked suspects to a residence in Caroline. Police attempted to stop a vehicle linked to the investigation after the driver began operating it erratically upon spotting officers. The vehicle fled and was later located in Benalto, where investigators confirmed it had been stolen in Calgary.Two suspects were arrested at a residence in Benalto.Brittany Mayhew, 34, of Caroline, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and fraudulent concealment.Matthew Verhoek, 43, also of Caroline, faces 22 charges, including seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of theft tools and five counts of breaching release conditions..Mayhew was released with conditions and ordered to appear in Red Deer court on May 22. RCMP say she has since failed to attend court and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.Verhoek was remanded into custody.A subsequent search warrant executed at a Caroline residence led to the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and equipment commonly associated with vehicle theft operations.On April 23, investigators continued surveillance efforts in Red Deer and observed a vehicle believed to have been stolen locally travelling through the Pines neighbourhood.Police arrested both occupants.A 38-year-old Rocky Mountain House man received a Traffic Safety Act violation ticket for driving while unauthorized.Ryan Schweitzer, 39, of Red Deer, was charged with nine offences, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, breaching conditions and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.He was remanded into custody pending a court appearance.The investigation continued April 28 when officers executed searches at two properties in the Sundre area.Police recovered multiple vehicles reported stolen from several Alberta communities and discovered evidence suggesting vehicle identification numbers had been altered.Tristin Missler, 26, of Rocky Mountain House, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of property over $5,000, fraudulent concealment, possession of unmarked cigarettes and operating an uninsured vehicle..Missler was released with conditions and was scheduled to appear in Didsbury court on May 25.Braden Roberts, 40, of Mountain View County, faces multiple charges, including three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of fraudulent concealment, trafficking in property obtained by crime, possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and three counts of tampering with vehicle identification numbers.Roberts was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Sundre court on June 9.