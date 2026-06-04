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Red Deer RCMP recover stolen vehicles, firearms in major multi-jurisdiction crime crackdown

Brittany Mayhew
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Rcmp
Abpoli
Red Deer
Brittany Mayhew
Matthew Verhoek
Ryan Schweitzer
Tristin Missler
Braden Roberts
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Western Standard
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