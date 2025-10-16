Red Deer RCMP seize massive stash of fentanyl, cocaine and meth

Red Deer RCMP have shut down a major drug operation in Central Alberta, seizing massive amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine in a coordinated raid on Oct. 10.Officers from the Crime Reduction Team, assisted by the General Investigation Section, Police Dog Services, and Sylvan Lake RCMP, confiscated 3.135 kg of fentanyl, 1.459 kg of meth, 1.17 kg of cocaine, drug manufacturing equipment, and three loaded firearms.Jesse Bergstrom, 41, the man at the centre of the investigation, faces multiple charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance, weapons offences, failing to comply with a release order, and possession of counterfeit currency. He is in custody and will appear in Red Deer court on Oct. 29..Bergstrom was previously linked to a major seizure in April, when police found loaded firearms and over a kilogram of ketamine at his residence.“This investigation shows the commitment of our teams to keeping the public safe,” said A/Operation Support Officer Staff Sgt. Ian Ihme. “We coordinate across detachments to track down high-risk offenders and drug traffickers wherever they operate.”Police warn that drug traffickers like Bergstrom pose a serious threat to communities, and this seizure removes a significant quantity of dangerous substances from Central Alberta streets.