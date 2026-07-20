Red Deer resident calls alert for missing 11-year-old Calgary boy Parker 'useless'

CALGARY — One Facebook comment is making the rounds complaining about the Emergency Alert which went off on Saturday afternoon, alerting Alberta residents of a missing 11-year-old autistic boy last seen in Calgary on Thursday.The post has 140 likes on Facebook, and the user goes by "The Red Deer Observer," who is complaining how emergency services' attempt to alert people in Red Deer to find the boy, Parker, is in vain."What in the actual hell? This is exactly what I mean. I just had this stupid notification scream at me at full volume," commented the Observer."It's unfortunate that there is an autistic child missing in Calgary, but I am in Red Deer 90 minutes away!"."Do they think the child is going to walk here from Calgary?! Have they never heard of the story of The Boy Who Cried Wolf?"The commenter continues by calling the notification "useless" and saying that they would "never going to see this child in Red Deer! So why do I need to know that he is missing?"The Observer also tags the Alberta government to ensure their grievances are heard by the alert's issuer.The Alberta government, defines "police initiated alerts" as being events that are extreme or rare in nature, which occur in Alberta and are "considered imminent" when a potential threat cannot "feasibly be contained using regular police methods," ie, searching for a missing boy which could be anywhere. .The Observer goes on to argue people should be able to choose to receive the alerts.The post and preceding complaint was also posted on X by another user, where commenters had a few words to share in response. "Kid has been missing long enough to be anywhere in the province if someone picked him up. He’s been missing since Thursday could have made it to the Maritimes by now, Red deer? STFU and keep your eyes open. Now’s not the time for hot takes," wrote one commenter.Parker has been missing since Thursday — this is the fifth day since he has not been seen..He was last spotted at his home in the 0 to 100 block of Connaught Drive NW between 11:08 and 11:41 am."We got it in Edmonton, too. And so what? It was a moment of noise for a lost child. I think we can all deal with it," wrote Tanya."And what if he was kidnapped and they stopped in oh I don't know, Red Deer for gas or food... Praying from Winnipeg for a good outcome," shared Colleen. As of Monday, the search continues for Parker, Calgary Police Service (CPS) releasing clips of Parker captured on CCTV footage in the 5500 block of Travis Cres. NE on Thursday at around 12:52 pm.."We are asking Calgarians to check their properties for signs of Parker. Every search matters & even places you've already looked should be checked a second time," stated CPS on Sunday.Parker is described as last being seen shirtless, wearing black shorts and black noise-canceling headphones; Parker has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4'11 and weighs around 90 lbs .