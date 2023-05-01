Red Deer, AB, resident Kallie Dyck is speaking out after animal welfare authorities seized her horse and put him down because of problems with his leg.
“I’m devastated, very heartbroken, because I absolutely loved him,” said Dyck in an interview.
Dyck said she rescued her horse named Sampson after a man posted a Facebook ad saying he needed to a new home in July. Due to the poor condition Sampson was in, she said he “would not have lived another week if I had not got him out of there.”
While he had a wounded leg, she had been wrapping it to offer healing. Within the first three months of her bringing him to a pasture near Lethbridge, AB, he gained 300 pounds.
Dyck moved Sampson to the Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association (LTRA) in October to use the facilities during the winter.
She alleged there were people in the LTRA who disapproved of his leg, so they complained to the board. The LTRA Board had CEO Jason Shriner call her in December and tell her they were having a veterinarian do some checks on their horses.
Shriner asked if the barn could do an X-ray on his leg, which it would cover the cost of. Being that she had been laid off and needed to have the X-rays done, she agreed.
The veterinarian did the X-ray and said there was no hope for Sampson. She recommended he be euthanized.
The Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) proceeded to bug her about euthanizing him. Since she suspected he was healthy and had seen improvements with him during her time with him, she decided to move him to a friend’s place near Lethbridge in January to keep him safe.
Dyck brought Sampson up to a place in Red Deer when she moved from Lethbridge in February. The property owner assured her he would be safe.
She became nervous about his condition and contacted the Alberta SPCA. SPCA peace officer Ryan Butterwick came to conduct some inspections and take photos of him.
Dyck went on to say she experienced constant harassment from the SPCA for two weeks. Butterwick brought in a veterinarian to look at Sampson’s leg without her consent.
She decided to move him again to a friend’s place to keep him away from it. Her friend had multiple SPCA and RCMP officers and a Westhills Veterinary Clinic veterinarian show up at her place with a warrant.
As she tried to bring the officers to him, one RCMP member grabbed her arm and threw her to the ground. They handcuffed her and threw her in the back of a police cruiser.
The officers went in and seized Sampson. Dyck tried to speak with various entities involved with the seizure, but they did not respond to her.
She accused these entities of targeting her because she led the Freedom Riders during the Coutts Border Blockade. She added they are “doing everything they possibly can to silence and get rid of the people that will stand up.”
What she loved most about Sampson was his personality. He was a happy, goofy horse who enjoyed being around people.
Dyck’s legal advocate Peter Kitto said while he does not know the specifics, they believe Sampson was euthanized on April 23 or 24.
Kitto said it was wrong to euthanize him because he had adapted to the disability. The next steps for her are preparing for a judicial review, as she could be charged under the Animal Protection Act for caring for him.
“Once the animal was seized, there was no opportunity to get an injunction,” he said.
“They seized the horse with a predetermined intention to destroy the animal.”
Alberta SPCA Executive Director Terra Johnston said this incident remains an open file.
“More generally speaking, when we engage with an individual as part of an investigation, individuals are given an opportunity to respond and address whatever animal welfare issues have been identified and work with individuals to support that,” said Johnston.
“If there is a very difficult decision to manage the animal, moving forward by euthanasia, that is done with consultation with a veterinarian.”
As part of its investigation, Johnston said its first concern is the ongoing care of the animal. She admitted it hopes to work with the people involved to respond to these issues.
Dyck concluded by saying if people allow governments to come in and take animals based on their opinions, society is doomed.
“They just keep taking away our rights,” she said.
“As time goes on, we lose more and more of the God-given freedoms we have.”
The Alberta SPCA rescued a malnourished horse named Marvin in July after a lack of planning by animal owners caused significant distress.
“I’ve seen horses in better condition than Marvin not make it,” said Butterwick.
During his first several weeks at the care facility, Marvin lacked the strength to get up on his own, requiring help from the caretakers. He was put on a feeding program by a veterinarian to ensure his damaged body could manage the food being provided.
