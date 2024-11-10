Red Deer’s new Justice Centre to boost court services for growing population

After four decades, Red Deer is set to open a state-of-the-art courthouse, promising expanded legal services and enhanced facilities for central Alberta. The new Red Deer Justice Centre, a modern replacement for the city's aging court facilities, was completed this month and will soon serve the region’s growing population with cutting-edge technology and an increased number of courtrooms.The 312,000-square-foot facility offers 16 potential courtrooms, 12 of which are fully built, with space to add four more as demand rises. Alberta Infrastructure has completed construction and is now handing over the building to Alberta Justice, which will prepare the centre with modern furnishings and equipment. The Justice Centre is set to open in early 2025.“This new, state-of-the-art courthouse will increase access to justice services for residents of Red Deer and central Alberta,” stated Pete Guthrie, Alberta’s Minister of Infrastructure. "The new facility will meet the space and service needs of residents for generations to come."The new courthouse also includes specialized spaces for alternative judicial services, offering suites for judicial dispute resolution, family and civil mediation, and a unique Indigenous courtroom equipped for smudging ceremonies. These additions align with Alberta Justice’s plans to expand pre-court services, including mediation, at the new centre next year.Red Deer-North MLA Adriana LaGrange praised the facility’s potential impact on the local community: “This new justice centre will provide essential space and resources to support timely legal services, reflecting our commitment to improve legal access for the people of Red Deer and central Alberta.”The centre cost $203.1 million and reflects Red Deer’s population growth since the 1980s, when the previous courthouse was built with only seven courtrooms. As Red Deer-South MLA Jason Stephan noted, “The Red Deer Justice Centre will improve justice services for a growing population of individuals, families, and businesses.”The building, designed by Group2 Architecture and DLR Group, meets LEED Silver standards, supporting Alberta’s push for sustainable infrastructure. The project created approximately 1,100 construction-related jobs and is part of a broader initiative, with five more courthouse capital projects underway across Alberta.