Referendum TPA donation roundup: Federalist and nationalist donations decrease

EDMONTON — Third-party advertisers (TPAs) on both sides of the Alberta independence debate experienced an overall decline in financial contributions during the most recent reporting period, with leading federalist and nationalist groups receiving the bulk of the funding. TPAs advertising on either side of Alberta's independence referendum question combined to receive $46,268 in donations between August 7 and 13, according to the weekly financial contribution reports published by Elections Alberta on Friday. Keith Wilson and Tanya Clemens' pro-Alberta independence TPA, Let Alberta Decide, extended their lead atop the overall leaderboard after receiving $18,700 in donations during the reporting period, bringing their total to $415,321 since registering with Elections Alberta on June 17. Let's Talk Alberta is now $161,679 away from the $607,000 TPA donation limit with nine weeks remaining before the referendum on Oct. 19. The other 15 pro-Alberta independence TPAs combined to raise $11,258 during the reporting period, upping the overall nationalist campaign total to $750,303 dollars. .Political strategist Stephen Carter's federalist group, Alberta's Voice, collected $13,160 during the reporting period ending on Aug. 13, and was the only other TPA to raise more than $3,000 during the week. Alberta's Voice and its "No to the nine!" campaign are the third-highest-funded TPA in the independence debate, having raised $87,514 since registering with Elections Alberta on May 25. The other five federalist TPAs registered with Elections Alberta combined to raise $3,150 during the reporting period, elevating their campaign sum to $191,261. .Neither Stay Free Alberta nor Forever Canadian reported any financial contributions during the reporting period. Independence referendum TPAs have raised a combined $941,564 since Premier Danielle Smith announced the question on May 21. Elections Alberta will release the next round of contribution reports on Aug. 21.