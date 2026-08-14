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Referendum TPA donation roundup: Federalist and nationalist donations decrease

Third-party advertisers on both sides of the Alberta independence debate experienced an overall decline in financial contributions during the most recent reporting period, with leading federalist and nationalist groups receiving the bulk of the funding.
Third-party advertisers on both sides of the Alberta independence debate experienced an overall decline in financial contributions during the most recent reporting period, with leading federalist and nationalist groups receiving the bulk of the funding. Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Abpoli
Alberta Independence
Keith Wilson
Alberta referendum 2026
tanya clemens
Let Alberta Decide
Alberta's Voice
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