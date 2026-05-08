Reform surge, Labour sinks, as UK local election votes are tallied

Results from the recent municipal elections in the United Kingdom show a massive swing in favour of Nigel Farage's Reform UK Party and a worrying loss for the current national governing Labour Party.Votes are still being tallied, but early results show worrying signs for the incumbent Labour Party and their bedraggled leader, Sir Keir Starmer.At the time of writing, Reform has gained 778 new councillors, a number that is expected to continue to rise as votes continue to be counted.In contrast to this, Starmer's Labour has lost 580 councillors at the time of writing, as well as majority control of 14 councils.This is yet another blow for Starmer, whose government remains increasingly unpopular with parties on the right, like Reform, and parties on the left, like the Lib Dems and the Greens, eating into Labour's vote share.."I think what has happened is a truly historic shift in British politics," said a jubilant Nigel Farage after the first set of results was announced."We've been so used to thinking of politics as left and right. What Reform are able to do is to win in areas that have always been Conservative, but equally, we're proving in a big way that we can win in areas that Labour have dominated.".Starmer also commented on the early results, saying that despite "very tough" results for his party, he will stay on as prime minister."The results are tough; they are very tough," the Labour leader said. "There is no sugarcoating this...When voters send a message like this, we must reflect, and we must respond.".Starmer says that despite the significant losses, he will stay on as prime minister to try to change voters' minds, blaming much of the current poor situation in the UK on "a series of economic shocks.".Other notable results from the local elections include the surprising resurgence of the centre-left Liberal Democratic Party, or Lib Dems, who have seen an increase of 50 councillors at the time of writing.Another party that has made gains is the now perennially topical Green Party under the leadership of left-wing political firebrand Zack Polanski.Despite a gain of 132 councillors at the time of writing, the Greens were expected to do a bit better considering their recent spike in polling numbers. These numbers may have been affected by Polanski's recent comments regarding the Golders Green anti-Semitic attack that left two Jews in hospital after a man wielding a knife stabbed them in North London.The elections also showed disappointing numbers for the traditional British right-of-centre party, the Conservatives, who lost 348 councillors at the time of writing, many being unseated by Reform candidates.The Conservatives, under leader Kemi Badenoch, have struggled to court right-of-centre voters away from Reform and will hope the rise of Farage's party will slow down before the next general election, set to be held in August 2029.