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Reform surge, Labour sinks, as UK local election votes are tallied

Reform rise, Labour and Tories slump, and Greens see boost as British municipal election votes are counted
Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform Party
Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform Party Western Standard files
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Nigel Farage
Labour Party
Reform UK
UK Conservatives
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
UK Politics
UK local elections
UK Green Party
Zack Polanski
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