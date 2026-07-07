Reform UK leader Nigel Farage resigns to seek re-election amid alleged donation scandal

Nigel Farage, the leader of the Reform UK party, has resigned as an MP for the riding of Clacton in an effort to clear his name amid alleged discrepancies in donations and gifts he had received.A parliamentary watchdog probe has found that Farage had received a number of suspiciously large donations, including from overseas sources.The probe found that Farage had been given a gift of over five million pounds from British-born but Thailand-based crypto-billionaire Christopher Harborne as well as donations from crypto-fraudster George Cottrell, who had served prison time in the United States for conspiracy to commit money laundering.Newly elected British politicians are required to declare all gifts worth over 300 pounds during the previous year unless the gift could be reasonably assumed to not be related to the individual's political office.Despite this, Farage maintains his innocence and says that his resignation is an effort to clear his name and prove he had not engaged in financial impropriety.“I have done nothing wrong. I have not broken the law in any way at all. I have not misused public money,” Farage said in an address to his constituents in his Essex-based riding.."I've decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions; this will be a people versus the establishment by-election," Farage continued.He said that he will stand in the upcoming by-election and allow his constituents to decide whether or not he should continue as their representative."I will fight to win; I will fight to continue the political revolution that Reform has started."Farage previously won the constituency with almost half the vote share during the 2024 election, with the area being one of the most solidly right-leaning locations in Britain.Despite his rhetoric about the by-election being an opportunity to clear his name, the standards inquiry remains likely to resume.Reform UK are currently leading in the polls and have been for almost a year at this point. However, party support has been stagnating in recent times, with the current governing party, Labour, seeing a marginal increase following the resignation of their leader, Sir Keir Starmer.With Farage likely to win the upcoming by-election, it remains to be seen if this will have the reputation-clearing effect he seemingly wants it to have.