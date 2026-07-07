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Reform UK leader Nigel Farage resigns to seek re-election amid alleged donation scandal

Despite currently leading the polls, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has stepped down to seek re-election due to alleged discrepancies on donations and gifts he'd received
Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform Party
Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform Party Western Standard files
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