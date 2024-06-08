Refugees claiming Canada’s $7 visa up 672%

Budget Office data shows Canada’s $7 air passengers’ visa program drove up refugee claims 672% since 2016, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. The cheap visa was intended to keep dangerous foreigners out of Canada. “Since 2016 the number of asylum claimants has been rising and reached an all-time high of 144,860 claims in 2023. Asylum claimants who arrive in Canada with an Electronic Travel Authorization are the fastest growing group,” said the Budget Office, noting the program instead was used by foreigners for quick access to Canada’s refugee claims system. “The Budget Office estimates the average cost for each asylum claimant arriving with an Electronic Travel Authorization over the entire asylum claim process, which can span multiple fiscal years, is $16,500 in 2024,” wrote analysts.“The cost associated with claimants who have arrived in Canada with an Electronic Travel Authorization before January 1 but who have not received the final decision is estimated to be $455 million over the five-year processing period. This excludes all claims made after that date for which decisions and costs will also be required.”Beginning November 10, 2016 the immigration department mandated that foreign travellers from most countries in Asia and Latin America apply for an electronic visa. The program was to “push out the Canadian border by identifying inadmissible foreign nationals before they fly to or through Canada,” said a 2023 internal audit. Analysts front the Budget Office noted foreigners who stepped off airplanes to claim refugee status were entitled to remain in Canada for several years — a typical claimant was given 15 days to complete an initial “claim form,” then awaited a hearing of the Immigration and Refugee Board with appeals of any subsequent deportation order at the Federal Court.A claimant who lost in court could then “apply for a Pre-Removal Risk Assessment if they believe there is a risk to life or of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment” if they were sent home, said the report. Actual costs to taxpayers for each false refugee claim could run as high as $40,814, it said. The Budget Office findings follow a 2016 immigration department investigation that confirmed unauthorized brokers were selling electronic visas at up to $85 each. The department appealed to Google to “flag or disable” websites of brokers promising quick access to Canada.