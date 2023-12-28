Refugees, illegal immigrants cost $769 million for hotels, meals

The Department of Immigration reported that providing free hotel rooms and meals for refugee applicants and illegal immigrants cost $769 million so far in 2023.An official said the lengths of hotel stays ranged “from a few weeks to a few months.”“There are two mechanisms of funding,” Nathalie Manseau, chief financial officer for the immigration department, testified at the Senate National Finance committee. According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the $769 million represented the total combined cost.“The first one is the interim lodging sites, which are the hotels,” said Manseau. “The anticipated expenditure for this fiscal year is $557 million. We still have a few months in the year, so it’s anticipated spending. The other is the interim housing assistance program, the $212 million.”“The way the program works is different municipalities will submit a request for reimbursement and the department will assess the request and provide reimbursement up to $212 million,” said Manseau. Manseau said about half the money, “nearly $100 million specifically,” was to reimburse municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area. Manseau did not specify the number of refugee applicants and illegal immigrants who were provided accommodation with the $769 million budget.“Where are you putting these people?” asked Senator Larry Smith (QC). “Leases with the different hotels,” replied Manseau.“How long do people stay in these facilities?” asked Smith. “It varies from a few weeks to a few months,” replied Manseau.The disclosed figure of $769 million is the most detailed and comprehensive amount provided up to this point.A May 4 Inquiry of Ministry from the immigration department tabled in the Commons on room and board for illegal immigrants showed that a single Quebec border crossing cost $1,220 per person.The expenses for hotel rooms and meals for 105,315 illegal immigrants who entered Canada at Saint Bernard-de-Lacolle, QC, amounted to $127.5 million. These costs were over five years.The Inquiry said the immigration department booked rooms for illegal immigrants nationwide from Surrey, BC, to Winnipeg, Niagara Falls, Windsor, Ottawa and Cornwall, ON, Moncton, Fredericton, Halifax, St. John’s and numerous municipalities in Québec: Anjou, Brossard, Dorval, Laval, Longueuil, Montréal, Point-Claire, Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Saint-Laurent.In a 2018 report Irregular Migration Across Canada's Southern Border, the Budget Office stated the federal costs of illegal immigration varied, ranging from $14,321 to $33,700, depending on the length of appeals to stay in the country.“Per migrant costs are projected to rise over time,” wrote analysts. “This is largely due to longer projected wait times for migrants to complete the entire asylum claim process.”