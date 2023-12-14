Regina Airport, Air Canada announce new flights to Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal

The Regina Airport Authority (RAA) announced on Thursday Air Canada will expand its summer flight offerings in 2024. The expansion will include up to four daily flights to Toronto, three daily flights to Vancouver and the introduction of round-trip, non-stop daily service to Montreal for the first time.“We are very pleased to increase services from Regina into Air Canada’s hub airports for the summer 2024 season, which includes standalone, non-stop flights between Regina and Montreal and an additional flight to Toronto,” said Alexandre Lefevre, vice-president of network planning for North America at Air Canada.“With up to eight daily round-trip flights representing 1,900 seats every day with Air Canada to Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, access to more than 180 destinations throughout North America and globally are one convenient flight away. Whether conducting business, reconnecting with friends and family, exploring another part of the world or welcoming others to Regina, customers can make their 2024 travel plans now. We look forward to welcoming you onboard.”.Justin Reves, director of revenue development, public relations and customer experience at RAA, is pleased with the addition of daily year-round non-stop service to Toronto and Vancouver, as well as Montreal during the summer.“Air Canada is the only airline that offers our community year-round, non-stop daily service to Toronto and Vancouver and they are an invaluable partner to southern Saskatchewan,” said Reves. “Adding Montreal in the summer offers not just an incredible city in Canada to explore, but also a gateway to many unique destinations in Europe."