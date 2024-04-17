News

Regina church arsonist sentenced to one year in jail

An arsonist set fire to Regina’s Blessed Sacrament Parish on February 9.
An arsonist set fire to Regina’s Blessed Sacrament Parish on February 9.Screenshot of video posted by Fr. James Hentges on Facebook
