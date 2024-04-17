Regina church arsonist sentenced to one year in jail

A man who set a downtown Regina church on fire has been sentenced to a little more than a year in jail, CJME radio has reported.Jordan Willet, 31, was sentenced on April 9 to 378 days for intentionally or recklessly causing damage by fire or explosion to property, as well as failing to comply with a probation order.Willet pleaded guilty to both charges.The charges were laid after a fire was set at Blessed Sacrament Parish in February.A video from the church’s doorbell camera shows a masked man dowsing an entrance of the building with fuel before setting it ablaze.According to police, officers were able to locate and identify Willet using security video from the area.Willet was also sentenced to 18 months’ probation and will be subject to a lifetime firearm prohibition.