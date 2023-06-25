Lori Aebig

Lori Aebig 

A Regina Sunday school teacher whose home has long been welcome to children has caught the unwelcome attention of the ministry of education.

Lori Aebig and her home have drawn children since she became a Christian 20 years ago. She taught Sunday school and volunteered at a church preschool, and began to follow up with a Bible study for children at her home.

Tags

(3) comments

rianc
rianc

This is just a precursor of the government to be able to tell people how to raise their own children. This is also another assault on Christianity in Canada.

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

I suppose if she was instructing in some sort of gender degeneracy the government would have been pleased...

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

This is what happens when people depend on the government to think for them. Here we have no problem looking for a solution.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.