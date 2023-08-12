Regina Airport

Regina International Airport 

 Courtesy Regina Airport Authority

The Regina International Airport (YQR) is Canada’s most relaxing airport, with an overall relaxation score of 7.83/10, according to a study conducted by Canada Casino. 

YQR welcomes 764,128 passengers annually and has 66 flights every three days, making it a smaller, quieter option for people, according to the Thursday study. Canada Casino said the commute between the airport and city is 13 minutes on the bus — 27 minutes faster than the bus journey to and from Vancouver. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

