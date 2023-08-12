Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Regina International Airport (YQR) is Canada’s most relaxing airport, with an overall relaxation score of 7.83/10, according to a study conducted by Canada Casino.
YQR welcomes 764,128 passengers annually and has 66 flights every three days, making it a smaller, quieter option for people, according to the Thursday study. Canada Casino said the commute between the airport and city is 13 minutes on the bus — 27 minutes faster than the bus journey to and from Vancouver.
To make the airport experience as stress free as possible, YQR offers a variety of amenities, including four restaurants and a comfort lounge designed with passenger relaxation in mind.
Canada Casino said the Saskatoon Airport (YXE) came in second place (7.54/10). It added YXE sees 952,051 annual passengers and 81 flights over three days.
The airport has great transportation links to and from the city with four options, making it as stress-free as possible. It hosts five amenity options, including four restaurants across its terminal and an airport lounge — one of four in the rankings to offer one to its travellers.
Canada Casino said the Fort McMurray International Airport (YYM) was in third place (7.47), adding it is one of the smallest airports on the list and therefore quieter for travellers' use, with 320,319 annual passengers and 32 flights across three days.
YYM provides people with massage chairs in the terminal and five restaurants.
Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport (YQM) came in fourth place (7.44). YQM has 468,821 passengers annually.
While this airport has impressive transportation links to and from the city, it provides five restaurants for travellers — one more than YXE despite having half the number of passengers.
Subsequent to the Greater Moncton Airport was the Region of Waterloo International Airport (7.43). This was followed by the London International Airport (7.31), Vancouver (7.09), and Kelowna (7.05).
The Regina Airport Authority said on July 29 it will have direct flights to nine sunny destinations this winter.
People will be able to leave Regina — flying direct to US, Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Cuba — through Sunwing and WestJet. During peak season, there will be 17 international flights per week.
“We’re very excited to see a great lineup of international service back again this winter,” said YQR Director of Revenue Development, Public Relations, and Customer Experience Justin Reves.
Canada Casino determined the most stress-free airports in the country by analyzing factors such as passenger numbers, airport amenities, and transportation links to find the odds of having a relaxing experience.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.