A Regina man is afraid for his life following threats and vandalism by a neighbour apparently bent on revenge since his dog was run over.
A few weeks ago, construction worker and contractor Steve Bundus was a passenger in his own vehicle. A friend drove him home with a flatbed owned by Bundus’ employer in tow when a dog ran straight for the vehicle, barking. They unintentionally ran the dog over.
“I went back on my bike to find whoever owned the dog to apologize because the dog was gone. About a week later, some guy in a black truck was sitting in [his truck in] my back alley. And it was the guy that owned the dog, so I apologized,” Bundus recalled to the Western Standard.
The owner did not accept the apology. He had a similar looking dog in his truck and said, “This is his brother, he’s lonely.” He was also upset because he saw Bundus and the driver laughing after they ran over the dog.
“I said, ‘Well, sorry, but it was kind of funny because this stupid yappy mutt was running towards the truck and it was thump, thump and no more sound. You should have had him on a leash.’ And then the owner started getting madder."
“So I said, ‘You know what, I’m busy, I apologize, and that’s all I can do.’”
Bundus said the neighbour now won't leave him alone.
“He showed up two days later and I had a friend in the backyard. And so we went up to talk to him again. And he accused me. He said, ‘So tell me the truth, my ex-wife hired you to murder my dog, right?’ And it’s like what?”
After the neighbour repeated his accusation, Bundus thought he was crazy and told him to “get the f___ off his property.”
Later, Bundus found the tires of his truck slashed, as well as that of his employer’s flatbed. Sometime after, the neighbour returned in the wee hours one Friday morning at 1:30 am, while a few of Bundus’ friends were outside.
“There was four people in the backyard on that Friday night and he don’t care. He’s aggressive, he’s coming right at you and so we’re just running around the backyard saying, ‘Come on man, we’re going to club you. You’re going down.’ No, he don’t care. And it’s scary. And then I don’t know, he finally comes to his senses or something, and jumps back in his truck and f__s off.'"
“Wow. I’m scared s___less man, I’ve never been this scared in my life. I don’t know what to do next.”
Bundus called 9-1-1 but was unsatisfied with the police response.
“They came; they said, ‘We’ll go talk to him.’ I said ‘That’s all you’re going to do is go talk to him? This guy is threatening, he’s running chasing us around in the backyard, man,’” Bundus said.
Another evening Bundus’ roommate saw the neighbour show up with ill intentions. He turned on his cell phone to record while Bundus phoned 9-1-1.
“When we noticed the guy stopping again in the back alley and getting out, I phoned 9-1-1, and then he started filming on his phone and then we got him. The guy went to the back of his truck, he’d gone to get his sledgehammer out. We said ‘We’ve got the cops on the line.’"
“He said, ‘I don’t give a f___ if I go to jail. I don’t f___ing care.’ This is all on video. And the cops viewed that and, oh well, have a nice night.”
Western Standard has been unsuccessful at acquiring the video or getting comment from Regina police.
Bundus said he was so desperate he started making threats of his own.
“I totally don’t like violence. And when I talked to them [police] last time, I said, ’Well I guess you’ll have to send the coroner to his house.'"
"And that got their attention. ‘Oh hang on, hang on. You can’t talk like that.’ I said, ‘Oh really, but the guy can come on my property and threaten me? We should all be able to bear arms and I shoot him in the f___ing head and you can pick him up.”
The neighbour, he said, is about 5-ft. 5-ins. and “pretty stocky”, probably in his late 50’s or early 60’s, He lives about two blocks from Bundus.
“He chased us down the Lewvan. He got out on 4 Avenue, did the old finger across the throat thing and then he tried to smash my window out, the passenger side window. So we had to go through a red light to get away from this guy,” Bundus said.
“Then he’s driving erratically down Lewvan Drive and we were going to turn on Dewdney Avenue and he cut in front of us and he wasn’t going to let us get around him. So we had to get around him again, and we finally lost him. That’s when I had 9--11 on the phone. I was going to Balgonie to do an estimate on a job.”
Later, Bundus’ roommate had bad news for him while Bundus was on a job site.
“He phoned me up at work and said the guy just got in the truck and drove away and both tires on the dump trailer are f____, My roommate witnessed the guy, didn’t see him slash the tires physically, but had a pretty good idea who did it,” Bundus said.
“I’m getting freaky now, this is another set of tires. I got home at 5 o’ clock [another day] and I noticed glass in my living room. My windows are smashed out in front of my house.
“So I phoned the cops back about the situation. Well no one witnessed him doing that so they can’t do anything about that either.”
Bundus leaves his vehicle parked at another location in the meantime, and hopes this neighbour doesn’t find it or return to his home either.
“I phoned the police back. ‘Well, if he shows up, call 9-1-1.’ I’m like, ‘Well what if that’s too late for me, man? I don’t know, this guy could break into my house,’” Bundus said.
“I just went outside and there’s a butcher knife laying in the middle of my driveway where I park. It wasn’t here last night when I went to bed.”
“I’m making another complaint about him threatening my life and then I’m going to get a restraining order or something against him. He’s threatened me to not even drive down his street,” Bundus said.
“I don’t know what to do here. I don’t even want to stay at my own house. I don’t know what this guy’s capable of.”
