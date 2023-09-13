Steve Bundus

Steve Bundus

A Regina man is afraid for his life following threats and vandalism by a neighbour apparently bent on revenge since his dog was run over.

A few weeks ago, construction worker and contractor Steve Bundus was a passenger in his own vehicle. A friend drove him home with a flatbed owned by Bundus’  employer in tow when a dog ran straight for the vehicle, barking. They unintentionally ran the dog over. 

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.