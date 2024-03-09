News

Regina mayor seeks second term to tackle billion-dollar infrastructure deficit

Regina mayor Sandra Masters, seen here on the campaign trial in 2020, will seek re-election November 13.
Regina mayor Sandra Masters, seen here on the campaign trial in 2020, will seek re-election November 13. WS file photo
Loading content, please wait...
Regina
Sandra Masters
Skpoli
Regina Exhibition Association Limited
Michael Fougere

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news