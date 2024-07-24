Regina overhauls 20 neighbourhood plans to get federal housing dollars

The City of Regina is asking for feedback as it overhauls city plans in 20 neighbourhoods to qualify for federal housing dollars.In a press release and changes to its website, the city said the changes were made to ensure the urban planning information was relevant and in “[a]lignment with overall City policy direction, including recent changes to support more and more diverse housing development.”This review follows recent changes to the City’s Zoning Bylaw and Official Community Plan, resulting from its application to the federal Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) program. The initiative is part of Regina’s Expanding Citywide Housing Options project and will allow more housing options in established neighbourhoods and increase housing density near main transit routes.“These changes mark a transition towards a citywide planning approach that better supports growth and the development of housing, services, and amenities in all Regina neighborhoods,” the City explained.The idea of having housing, services, and amenities in all neighbourhoods aligns with a 15-minute city design approach where residents can access everyday services close to home. But, given Regina has only 253,185 residents, someone can already drive the entire span of the city in less than a half hour.Regina’s Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) Action Plan includes 11 initiatives designed to increase local housing supply. The five initiatives aimed at expanding citywide housing options include:Enable high-density housing development within the City Centre.Enable mid- and high-rise development along urban corridors and main transit routes.Advance the development of missing middle housing in central neighbourhoods.Support the provision of greater housing diversity in established neighbourhoods.Reduce Council approval for housing related Discretionary Use applications..The city is advancing these initiatives in three phases over the next six months. Its review of neighbourhood plans found them “outdated and inconsistent, limiting the ability to offer diverse housing options across Regina.”Legacy plans for the Inner City, Eastview, and North Central Area are being thrown out entirely.Plans for the following neighbourhoods will have more removed than kept: Northeast Area, Transitional Area, Cathedral Area, Lakeview/Albert Park, General Hospital, Warehouse District, Al Ritchie, and HIllsdale.Some neighbourhoods will have their plans retained, but with minor amendments: Downtown, Fleet Street Business Park, Former Diocese of Qu’Appelle, Westerra, Tower Crossing, Southeast Regina, Coopertown, Yards.Information on Area Specific Neighbourhood Plan reviews and draft recommendations are posted at Regina.ca/housingoptions. Residents and stakeholders are welcomed to provide feedback from now until August 23, when this phase of engagement concludes.Feedback gathered will inform recommendations presented to the Regina Planning Commission and City Council in September 2024.The city is inviting residents and stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposed changes, but acknowledged its overhaul was so sweeping that “there is a lot of content being reviewed.” For that reason, it encouraged groups that prefer an in-person conversation to email planning@regina.ca. Starting last fall, local residents in the Douglas Park neighbourhood voiced their opposition to a five-storey apartment proposal in their area. No less than 27 delegates spoke at a city council meeting on the matter on June 11, 2024, but it was approved by a 9-1 vote.Ward 3 Councillor Andrew Stephens said the city had modified its bylaws to get $35 million from Ottawa and shouldn’t blink."To put it simply, this is kind of where the rubber hits the road. It's easy to support the [Housing Accelerator Fund]. Are we actually going to support the projects that come forward?" said Stevens.Delegates to the city meeting who complained about inadequate consultation were told they had already done more than legislatively required."More consultation will not change our recommendation," said Deborah Bryden, the deputy city manager of city planning and community development.