“Those Memphis Police Department officers were dismissed from their jobs last week and just today [Thursday] charged with second-degree murder,” said Bray.
“But we know that this doesn’t solve the heartache, the anger, the frustration, and the cries for justice that will continue, and rightfully so.”
On Thursday, a grand jury indicted the five black officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith, for kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression, and second-degree murder.
The officers were fired last week.
“The actions of all of them resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols, and they are all responsible,” Memphis District Attorney Steven J. Mulroy told reporters on Thursday.
Bray contacted the Regina Black community leaders to “express his sympathy” for what happened in Memphis and the future unrest when the video is released on Friday.
According to the Nichols family and their lawyers, the traffic stop video showed the five officers beating Nichols for three minutes.
Bray said he was “sickened” and committed to the “transparency, accountability, and oversight” of the RPS.
“Our police service, while sickened by what is unfolding, is even more steadfast in our determination to work with community, to build meaningful relationships and, as importantly, (to) commit to transparency, accountability and oversight,” said Bray.
“We know that with good relationships and with a commitment that shows the community they can trust our police service, it allows us to do the job that we continue to be trusted within our community and provide that valuable service in keeping all citizens of our city safe.”
Bray attended the Black Lives Matter (BLM) rally at the Saskatchewan Legislature in June 2020 after George Floyd died.
“I feel the need to say that I’m sorry because I am sorry that that happened,” said Bray at the BLM rally.
“And it’s a very tough position that I find myself in and I think police officers do, because I’m very proud of the job that we do and the important role we play in the community, but I’m not proud of the events that I see unfolding, not just in the United States, but in Canada.”
Bray blamed police for creating “challenges” after the rally.
“It’s about understanding that there are challenges in this community, some of which the police are directly involved in,” said Bray.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
pending trial let's see what led to this drastic of action by the officers
Virtue Signalling at its worst. He had no business commenting on this at all. I am sure his fellow police officers around North America will be impressed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.