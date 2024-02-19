News

Regina police press charges for church arson

An arsonist set fire to Regina’s Blessed Sacrament Parish on February 9.
An arsonist set fire to Regina’s Blessed Sacrament Parish on February 9.Screenshot of video posted by Fr. James Hentges on Facebook
Loading content, please wait...
Saskpoli
Regina
Arson
Church Fire
Jordan Willet

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news