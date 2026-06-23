Regina police say Islamic call-to-prayer loudspeakers permit meets city noise bylaw

Regina Police Service (RPS) says a permit allowing an Islamic mosque to amplify its “call to prayer” from downtown rooftop speakers falls within the city’s noise bylaw requirements.The RPS said the permit allows the call to prayer to be broadcast for about three minutes over the noon hour on Fridays..Police said the permit was issued under a consistent process used to assess amplification requests under the City of Regina’s Noise Abatement Bylaw. The service said it issues more than 100 amplification permits each year to various community groups.According to RPS, factors considered in reviewing permit applications include the length of the sound, the area where it will be heard, the time of day and sound pressure, or how loud the sound is.“Based on information provided to the RPS, the request falls within bylaw requirements,” RPS said in a statement..The current permit remains in place until July 10. Police said the City of Regina and the RPS will review the application at that time.Police also said they are aware of threats being made in relation to the practice.In response, police said an enhanced police presence will be visible around Muslim places of gathering..OLDCORN: Regina is not Riyadh — time to enforce noise bylaws on mosque loudspeakers.The RPS said threats will be taken seriously and investigated under recently enhanced Canadian hate-crimes legislation.Police included a definition of a hate crime in the release, describing it as any criminal offence committed against a person or property that is motivated in whole or in part by bias, prejudice, or hate against an identifiable group.The statement was issued after public discussion surrounding the permit. However, comments were turned off on social media.Police did not identify the mosque in the release. However, it is the Regina City Jamia Masjid mosque.