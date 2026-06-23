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Regina police say Islamic call-to-prayer loudspeakers permit meets city noise bylaw

Regina City Jamia Masjid mosque
Regina City Jamia Masjid mosqueImage courtesy of Regina City Jamia Masjid mosque
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Saskatchewan
Regina
Regina Police Service
Mosque
Regina City Jamia Masjid
Islamic call to prayer
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Western Standard
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