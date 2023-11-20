Regina Public Library changes Drag Queen Story Hour to include all Pride categories

Though drag queens are still the central attraction in a story hour for children at Regina Public Library, the library has changed its name to include all who identify with the Pride community. The "Drag Queen Story Hour" has been changed to "Reading with Pride Storytime." In 2019, the event listing on the library's website emphasized drag queens."For families," the page stated, "celebrate Queen City Pride Festival by participating in a storytime hosted by drag queens. Enjoy stories, rhymes and songs."Now in 2023, the new Reading with Pride Storytime is also described as "for families." "Celebrate the people in our neighbourhood with storytime activities featuring Kim and Quinten, two drag performers in our community," the event listing reads. Kim has 20 years of experience as a "drag artist," while Quinten has been "performing for audiences since they were young.""This program is part of the People in My Neighbourhood Series which acknowledges and celebrates the diversity in our community."The event includes reading the story, "photo booth activities," and making crafts such as "your very own royal wands and crowns."The drag queens will read the books Phoenix Gets Greater and Auntie Uncle: Drag Queen Hero to the children in attendance.