Regina rejection gives comedian Rob Schneider new material

A U.S. comedian forced to end his show early in Regina by a diversity advocate has promised a "Banned in Canada Comedy Special" soon as an "American middle finger" to the "cold weather dictator" Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Rob Schneider had to end his act early on June 1 at a Hospitals of Regina fundraiser after a member of the audience took offence to his jokes. But, as Schneider recently posted to Twitter ("X"), the event has inspired new material..Tucker Carlson asked Schneider about the censorship in an interview on August 15. Carlson said, "You're talking about Canada and the tyranny there. Obviously, lots of great Canadian people. I know you would agree, but the country's in turmoil. It's an authoritarian country. But you were punished by the Canadians for naughty jokes."Schneider said, "They really went after me, and it hurt, not at all," which prompted a laugh from Carlson."[My act] was accused of being transphobe, which is, like, it's just to fill in the blank [label], whatever you are," Schneider explained. "If we're just gonna throw biological reality out the truth, it could be, you know, not nice, but it's never hateful.".Rob Schneider's comedy act cut short in Regina following comments on COVID vaccines and sexual minorities.Schneider recounted part of his routine for Carlson."I do my stand up back there: if I had a son, and if he sucked at sports like I did, and I wanted him to be a champion and victory, I said, 'Well, just go, Dino ... and tell the coach that you're, you're a girl," Schneider recalled. "The best part [is] you get to keep your dick. You can keep the whole thing. The whole thing. Doesn't matter. No, just tell them, and they have to accept it. You just say it... and you win."Schneider said his jokes got "big laughs" except for "one guy" who did "all the complaining.""I remember like they were really laughing, and then they kind of got quiet, because they're they're too polite. Canadians are too polite. They don't want to hurt anybody's feelings — which ends up hurting everybody's feelings, because then you end up having a guy who loves China running your country," Schneider said..Schneider said it was "important to speak up and speak freely" and said the country did worse when it tolerated Ottawa's crackdown on the Freedom Convoy in 2022."I will consider an apology, consider it when you apologize for what you did to those truckers and... that ugliness of not supporting those people who are risking everything to drive all the way across the country, shut the country down, so that that this tyranny could end. And it was a powerful movement, and it was a movement not and to not to stand there and let your government officials call them terrorists. That is disgraceful...""I have no apologies to you at all, and I'm glad I did it and I would do it again if you would let me back in the country. I will not be allowed back in the country, just for, for hate speech--for jokes!".HARDING: COVID vaccines failed to meet expectations, not Rob Schneider.Schneider gave his shortened comedy act for a sold-out crowd of 2,000 at the Conexus Arts Centre, raising $350,000 for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation. In a subsequent press release, the foundation confirmed Schneider was asked to leave the stage and that the foundation had apologized to attendees for any offense caused."While we recognize that in a free and democratic society individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider's set to not align with the values of our Foundation and team," the foundation said.Tynan Allan, a self-described queer black man and a diversity, equity, and inclusion keynote speaker, podcaster, and consultant, was at the event. He told CBC in June that Schneider said "incredibly inappropriate, distasteful things that were not lighthearted in any way, but just rude and crude and very horrible to hear."The attendee said it took some lobbying to get Schneider off the stage."At first, they were incredibly dejective and sort of saying, 'Well, we’re not going to do anything. And we hired this guy and lots of people were laughing, and so why would we shut him down?'" Allan recalled.Allan recalled his answer: "Not only is this completely inappropriate and offensive and, really, filled with hatred, but this is also the first day of Pride, and we have to recognize what that day means to people."Schneider performed at the River Cree Casino in Edmonton the following night without issue and thanked the audience for his warm reception.