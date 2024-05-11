Regina street gets $185K of smart city tech to redirect traffic and send emails during floods

Drivers down Regina's main north-south artery won't get stuck in floods thanks to new smart city tech that uses sensors to change traffic lights and send emails without human intervention.The City of Regina is partnering with SGI to introduce the Albert Street Underpass Flood Detection Sensor System at the Albert St. and Saskatchewan Dr. underpass. This initiative will improve driver safety by informing oncoming traffic when flooding is occurring and reducing the risk of cars becoming stuck in flood waters. The new system is now live. It includes sensors installed in the underpass that automatically trigger when flooding reaches a high-risk level to inform drivers and city staff that the underpass is closed. This includes “do not enter” signs that will turn on when the system is active. They have been installed on traffic lights at the intersections of Saskatchewan Dr. and Albert St., 9th Ave. and Albert St., and North Railway St. and Albert St.The traffic signals around the underpass will also turn red to reinforce that the road is closed. Additionally, the system will send a notice directly to the City to help staff more effectively respond to flooding.The Albert Street Underpass Flood Sensor System total cost is $185,000 through a joint investment of $60,000 from SGI and $125,000 from the city.A city press release says drivers should always be aware of road conditions and proceed with caution during a storm. Weather conditions can change quickly and the depth of water on the street can be hard to judge. The City of Regina joins everyone at SGI in reminding drivers to take care out there.