Regina to spend $282M on construction this year

The City of Regina officially kicked off the 2024 construction season this week by announcing $282 million in spending on a variety of projects designed to foster a growing and vibrant city.Improvements are planned for transportation, water, wastewater, drainage, facilities, parks and recreation.“The city is taking advantage of our short construction season to make improvements on vital infrastructure. Our team works together to coordinate plans, find efficiencies and stay on budget,” says Kurtis Doney, Deputy City Manager of City Operations. “As city crews and contractors are progressing on projects throughout the community, please watch for signs and keep workers safe. It truly takes our entire city to build a better Regina.”Some multi-year roadway and water projects have already started, including the revitalization of the Dewdney Ave. corridor between Albert St. and Broad St. and the second-year of the Water Network Expansion Project. More projects will begin in spring and summer, including the second year of 11 Ave. construction in early May. The city will share details about specific projects closer to their construction start date.Residential road renewal continues to be a priority for residents. The city’s annual dedicated funding is over $16.5 million which will improve approximately 16.5 kms of residential roads in 2024. Since the development of the Residential Road Renewal program in 2015, the city has invested $124.4 million achieving 192.9 km of local roads improvements.The city of 250,000 people has approximately 1,226 kms of roads and 1,770 km of sidewalks. Although roads are designed to last 40 to 45 years, their longevity is very dependent on the weather, underground infrastructure, soil conditions and other factors.An assessment by the city found 83% of the paved surface of the arterial and collector sub-network is in fair condition or better. This percentage has remained stable during the last 20 years.On April 23, 2024, the city held an open house to showcase the new design for Dewdney Ave. The renewal will see a wider pedestrian space with trees planted between the sidewalk and the street. An artistic concept is below.Regina will have a civic and school board election on November 13. Mayor Sandra Masters is seeking re-election.Visit the Road Report at Regina.ca/Roads for traffic restrictions and Regina.ca/construction for more information about specific projects.