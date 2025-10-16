Regulator warns Canada’s green power push could strain electricity grid

Canada may face major electricity reliability challenges as utilities work to meet federal climate targets, the Canada Energy Regulator warned Wednesday.Blacklock's Reporter says in its report Ensuring Future Power Grid Reliability, the agency said rising demand from electric vehicles, heat pumps, and other electrified technologies could stretch the country’s power system to its limits.“Meeting this rising electricity demand could be a reliability challenge,” the regulator said. “Higher electricity consumption could make it difficult for grid operators to reliably provide sufficient power during peak periods.”The warning echoes Alberta’s near-miss with rolling blackouts during a January 2024 deep freeze, when temperatures fell as low as -40C. Residents were urged to conserve electricity as the province struggled to maintain supply.“Recent extreme weather events surfaced these challenges,” the regulator said, citing the Alberta crisis as proof that unplanned outages and import shortages can threaten grid stability..The blackout scare forced the Correctional Service to dim lights at the Edmonton Institution for Women, suspend laundry services at another federal prison, and led RCMP to unplug block heaters from patrol vehicles, according to records tabled in Parliament.The regulator said widespread grid modernization and reforms to electricity market structures could improve reliability, but the costs are enormous. Environment Canada’s December 2024 analysis estimates utilities will need to spend roughly $690 billion between 2024 and 2050 to maintain and expand infrastructure while meeting federal emissions goals.With energy demand rising and severe winters testing the system, the regulator warned that keeping the lights on may become one of Canada’s toughest challenges in the transition to a net-zero economy.