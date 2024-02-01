News

Relief and dread as Canadian Physicians for Life await new bill on MAiD for the mentally ill

The Canadian has paused euthanasia for those whose sole condition is mental illness, but has not abandoned its intentions to help them to premature deaths.
The Canadian has paused euthanasia for those whose sole condition is mental illness, but has not abandoned its intentions to help them to premature deaths.WS file photo
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Physicians For Life

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news